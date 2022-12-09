FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Members of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ are preparing to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Monday, December 12.

Becky Terry, a ministry leader with the church, told News 19 that they have been collecting donations for over three months. In that time they have been brought medical supplies, clothes, blankets, school supplies, and more.

“The outpouring of donations in the area has been great,” Terry said. “People from all over have called wanting to have a part in this aid.”

On December 12, members of the church will be loading the supplies onto a 40-foot shipping container.

Terry told News 19 that they are very eager to send the supplies, especially as the weather becomes colder in Ukraine.

“We want to show the people in Ukraine that we care and love them, and we want to give them a sense of hope for the future,” Terry said.

Terry also told News 19 that they are not collecting anymore donations right now. However, they may consider hosting another supply drive in the future.