FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A lawyer in Florence is hosting a contest for local artists to design logos for the city.

Justin Michael is an attorney at Michael Law Firm in Florence. He is hosting an event for people to submit Florence logo designs for a chance at $300.

The event is cosponsored by James Bobo and Midtowne Butcher in Florence. Michael says he got the idea to host this event after the City of Florence revealed a new logo which has received thousands of negative responses.

“We really wanted to give a chance to high school students, college students and other local artists to see what they could do,” Michael said, “I just wanted to contribute in a positive way and not be negative.”

Contestants will be split into three categories: high school students, college students, and other local artists. Applications are restricted to residents of either Lauderdale or Colbert County. Each winner will receive $300.

The deadline for applications is February 6. You can find rules for the contest on the Michael Law Firm Facebook page. To submit an application, send your original design via email to 2022logocontest@gmail.com.

This contest is not affiliated with the City of Florence and the winning design won’t replace the new logo.