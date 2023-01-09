FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot and stabbed a man has been found ‘not competent’ to stand trial according to a forensic evaluation cited in court records.

Donivon Isaac Forbes, 23, was arrested in April after authorities said he not only shot a man in the head but stabbed him in the neck. 27-year-old Jason Montalto had been attacked by Forbes, police said, while working at American Wholesale Books in the Industry Park area of Florence.

Court records show that the prosecution has filed a motion to set a competency hearing for Forbes. The motion states, “The parties have received a forensic evaluation report that states that the Defendant is not competent to stand trial.”

23-year-old Donivon Isaac Forbes (Florence Police Department)

The motion also states that the mental evaluation recommends Forbes be committed to the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Online court documents from December show Forbes has decided to represent himself in the trial, despite Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self and others urging him that it isn’t quite the wisest decision.

In early December 2022, the 23-year-old requested the judge revoke the order for him to undergo a mental evaluation ahead of his trial, but that motion was denied.

Forbes’s advisory counsel, Jeffery Redcross, filed the order for him to undergo a mental evaluation, according to court records.