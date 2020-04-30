Florence aesthetics and skincare clinic resumes elective procedures

FLORENCE, Ala. — Hearing Governor Kay Ivey announce that elective procedures can resume and retailers can reopen was good news for business owners like Dr. Hillary delaRosa in Florence.

She’s the owner of Complete Aesthetics Care on Darby Drive. It’s one of six businesses that opened in Florence in March.

On the retail side, she sells different skincare products. As a doctor, she performs different medical procedures like Botox injections and fillers.

She had a grand opening planned for April but because of the stay at home order, plans changed. “We never even really got going, so obviously it’s affected us similarly but we’re very excited to get actually started,” said Dr. delaRosa.

She said there is something positive that’s come out of the pandemic, “I got to spend a little quality time with my family that maybe otherwise we would not have had, I was able to grow a little bit spiritually.”

Like many business owners, Dr. delaRosa relied on social media and internet marketing to advertise and sell merchandise but on Friday, she’s ready to cautiously resume business.

“I agree with Governor Ivey’s plan to open up in phases,” said Dr. delaRosa. “We’re going to do it as safely as possible; our patient safety is always first but we’re very excited about it.”

For customers who may still feel wary about shopping indoors, Dr. delaRosa said she will continue to offer curbside pickup.

Dr. delaRosa is accepting calls for procedure appointments and she said spots are filling up quickly. For more information on bookings, connect with her on Facebook and Instagram, or call (256) 710-6090.