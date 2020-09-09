Florence 7th grader handmakes face mask lanyards to raise money for her school

FLORENCE, Ala. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the need for face masks, and a Florence seventh grader wants to make sure people have a reliable way to keep up with them.

Chloe Mauter is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School. She hand-makes and sells face mask lanyards out of rubber bands in a variety of colors.

They allow the wearer to suspend the face mask from their neck, lowering the risk of losing them and contamination.

Mauter said the money she makes from the lanyards will be donated to the school.

“Right now, during COVID-19, all schools need help.” Mauter said. “I thought, maybe, I could try to pitch in and give some money.”

Mauter is also a student-athlete and sets aside about two hours each night to make the lanyards—after she’s done her homework.