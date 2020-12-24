Florence 7-year-old raises more than $800 for Room in the Inn Shoals, buys supplies for the homeless

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Florence second grader is making a difference in his community. 7-year-old Bentley Hooks raised more than $800 for Room in the Inn Shoals.

His kindness didn’t stop there; he put the money to good use, buying supplies for the shelter.

Hooks collected sleeping bags, blankets, hand warmers, hats, gloves—anything the shelter would need to provide for the homeless population during winter.

Hooks’s mother, Aly said he has a big heart of pure gold.

When asked why he chose to do this, Hooks said it was his Christmas wish after meeting a man earlier in the year who was less fortunate.

“I felt bad for him,” Hooks said. “I knew that he didn’t have as much stuff as we did so I started thinking and I wanted to give back.”

Hooks said he wants to show people the love of Jesus just like He loved us.

Hooks’ mother said he exceeded his original goal of $200. He said next year, he’s raising the goal to $2,000.