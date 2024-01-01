ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) says five people are displaced after a structure fire on U.S. Highway 72.

RVFD Fire Chief Frankie Phillips said the fire was at a duplex on Hwy 72 just west of Rogersville. He said the fire department received the call just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The chief said the occupant of the duplex’s middle unit said they had a small fire near their stove and called 911 when they were unable to put it out.

Phillips said his department along with Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, Center Star Volunteer Fire Department and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire for around two hours.

“It’s a total loss,” the chief said.

According to Phillips, there were several explosions while crews worked to fight the fire. He said he was not sure of the cause of those explosions but said he had been advised there was a quantity of ammunition in the building at the time of the fire.

The chief said no one was injured during the fire but five people were displaced after the blaze.

He said several residents said they planned to stay with family in the area.