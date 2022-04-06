FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Five people were charged with attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault in connection to an incident last December.

The brutal attack left a woman with serious injuries that put her into the hospital.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told News 19 that the victim was attacked from behind at the Drink Factory on Huntsville Road near downtown Florence. Some of them attacked her while others prevented the establishment’s bouncers from intervening. They reportedly took her to the ground and continuously stomped on her head and neck.

“Looking at that surveillance video, to know that that happened in the city of Florence… It’s shocking,” Connolly said.

“The victim and some friends had stopped in after going to a baby shower,” Connolly said. “The victim was accosted by these five people and almost beat to death.”

Jamia Nash Shelby

Marcus Cole

Ronnie Lee Shelby

Willie Shelby

Dontramese Littleton

The five attackers were Dontramese Littleton, 29; Jamia Shelby, 46; Marcus Cole, 33; Willie Shelby, 39; and Ronnie Shelby, 54.

All five people were taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Their bond was set at $62,500. Arraignment for all five attackers is set for May 25.