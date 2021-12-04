Five arrested after 1,100 fentanyl pills, other drugs found in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Five people were arrested on Wednesday after officers confiscated more than 1,100 fentanyl pills and other drugs, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns said officials confiscated the pills, along with various prescription medications, methamphetamine, firearms, and cash, after searching two addresses in Sheffield and Muscle Shoals.

Authorities say they arrested three brothers, Keandra Neloms, Tyrese Neloms, and Zeandra Neloms, and Alonzo Reeder and Breanna Hillman in connection with the found substances. All five people were transported to the Colbert County Jail.

Colbert County deputies were assisted by drug task force agents, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Muscle Shoals Police, and Sheffield Police.