First venue opens at Sheffield’s Inspiration Landing

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Once only a thought in 2006, the long-awaited Inspiration Landing development has been under construction for quite some time. However, the project hit a major milestone as it opened the doors to its first venue, The Slag.

Friday, LUCERO performed along with The Pine Hill Haints and on Saturday, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors along with Langhorne Slim.

Record rainfall delayed construction on Inspiration Landing in 2020 and even on Friday, the weather forced concertgoers under a tent, but that didn’t stop the music.

Mayor Steve Stanley said he understands that many people have been skeptical about Inspiration Landing due to little development over the years, but now that the first venue has finally opened, he’s excited for what’s to come.

“I had my concerns along the way but now that we’ve had some construction and we’ve got things actually happening, I believe that skepticism will diminish and people will see that it’s a real project and that’s going to be a big boost to Sheffield’s economy, in particular, but the Shoals area’s economy,” Stanley said.

Colbert County Tourism President Susanne Hamlin said she feels the same way and looks forward to what Inspiration Landing will add to the county’s growing list of attractions.

“They’re still under construction but you can see from just the roads out there and all of the work that they’ve done out there, they are finishing everything first-class,” Hamlin said. “We’re all so proud to have it out there—been a long time coming but we love that.”

More projects planned for Inspiration Landing include a hotel, drive-in movie theater, apartment buildings, and retail space.