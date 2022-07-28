LEIGHTON, Ala. (WHNT) – The town of Leighton will be hosting the first official Sledge Fest on Saturday, July 30.

The music festival is named after Percy Sledge, a classic R&B and Soul musician, who was born in Leighton in 1940. He is most well-known for his hit song “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Derick Silcox, Mayor of Leighton, told News 19 that he believes the show will be a huge success.

“We want our friends from all over the region to come join us and see what a small town has to offer, especially a small town as unique as ours,” Silcox said. “We always tell people ‘you never know what to expect in Leighton,’ and we’re going to have some things that are completely unexpected for a small southern town.”

Percy Sledge’s son and his band, Percy Sledge and The Review, will be the headlining act of the festival.

Admission to the event is free. It will take place on Main Street in Leighton. The festival will start at 2:30 p.m. and continue until late Saturday evening. Parking will be available at nearby churches and stores.