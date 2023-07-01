SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — In Sheffield, a non-profit organization had to replenish their supply of fireworks after their inventory was stolen.

The Meal Barrel Project uses its fireworks sales for a bigger cause. Even though the organization was stolen from, it hasn’t stopped them from continuing their mission to provide for those in need.

They give food and much more to those in need across the Shoals, but when Wanda Shaw returned to volunteer at the stand on Friday, she realized something had gone wrong.

“We noticed that our fireworks were all over the place and some of the bigger ticket items had been missing,” Shaw said.

Shaw who is an administrator for the organization says thousands of dollars worth of fireworks had been stolen. However, what those who took the items didn’t know is that every bit of the profits from the fireworks sales goes toward the organization’s goal of giving back.

“What we’re doing is giving back to our community all of it 100% of it goes to the Meal Barrel,” Shaw told News 19.

Founded by Shaw’s daughter Penny, they provide things like diapers and hygiene bags for people in need. The Meal Barrel Project also feeds hundreds each week, something the fireworks sales help make possible.

Shaw says the individuals who stole the fireworks might’ve been going through hard times, and although they committed a crime, the non-profit is still willing to help them too.

“I just feel bad for them I really do because they didn’t really stop anything we still up and running and we’re moving on and we would help them as well,” Shaw said.

This marks the second time a similar incident as such has occurred in North Alabama in less than a week. A Morgan County church had its fireworks inventory wiped out as well.

As the fireworks stand continues to recover, The Meal Barrel Project is asking for those who can to donate funds that will go toward feeding families in need.