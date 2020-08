FLORENCE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Friday morning in Florence.

A post to the police department’s Facebook page says the apartment fire is in the 1800 block of Darby Drive. They posted the story just before 4:00 a.m. but we understand the fire started around 3:15 Friday morning.

The police department confirmed to News 19 that two units were damaged in the fire. They said they believe one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.