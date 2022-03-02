LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – After your laundry has been folded and put away, most wouldn’t expect them to spontaneously catch on fire but that’s exactly what happened to a family in Rogersville.

On February 24 the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call around 9 p.m. that led them on a wild goose chase to figure out where the smell of smoke was coming from.

RVFD Assistant Chief Morris Lentz said, “We’d actually noticed a small bag sitting on a credenza in the living room and in that credenza was a bunch of folded-up dish rags. That was what was on fire. The fire was in the middle of the bag of cloths.”

Lentz said it took nearly an hour and a half to find the source of the fire and that in his nearly 40 years of working for the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department he’d never seen something quite like this.

Lentz added the rags were used to clean up vegetable oil, which didn’t totally dissipate. Then, the heat of the dryer was just enough to spark a flame.

“The property owner washed them, as she should, put them in the dryer and then immediately folded them to put away. She put them in a bag and didn’t think a thing about it,” Lentz told News 19. “Sure enough, two hours later we get a call of some rags on fire.”

He added the odds of this happening is very slim. However, the best way to prevent something like this is to let your clothes cool down before you fold them and put them away.

Lentz said thankfully the family was able to catch the fire before going to bed but others might not be so lucky. That’s why you should always make sure to have working fire detectors and extinguishers.