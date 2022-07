TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Underwood Mountain Road in Tuscumbia is closed due to a large brush fire on Sunday.

Officials with Colbert County EMA say that a large brush fire in the area of Underwood Mountain Road, between Lime Rock Road and the south entrance of Claunch Loop, is closed.

Courtesy Colbert County EMA Facebook

Authorities are unsure when the roads will be open again.

The closing can be bypassed by using Claunch Loop. There is a map of the closure on their Facebook post.