LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple fire departments came together on Sunday and Monday to put out two separate fires just hours apart, according to officials.

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) said the first call came in around 10:09 p.m. on Sunday for a fully involved residential structure fire.

When several volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, the flames had vented outside of the windows and the fire was fully involved, the RVFD explained. Everyone inside the house had already made it outside when crews arrived.

Rogersville Firefighters Slade Sartain and Matthew Glover immediately began an offensive attack, officials said, and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

In all, the Center Star Volunteer Fire Department, the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, the Rogersville Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical crews all assisted in the incident.

At 5:22 a.m. on Monday, the RVFD was paged again for another structure fire in Center Star’s district, though few details of the incident were available.