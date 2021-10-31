FedEx driver hit by car in Leighton neighborhood

LEIGHTON, Ala. — A FedEx delivery driver from Hartselle was hit on his delivery route in a Leighton neighborhood last week.

William Douglas, 41, of Hartselle, was exiting his delivery truck and was seriously injured when a passing car struck him.

Douglas was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. An update on his condition was not provided.

The crash occurred on Old Highway 20 approximately three miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Nothing further was available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.