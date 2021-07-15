Federal funding to be used to renovate and demolish blighted properties in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — It’s the difference between night and day for Sheffield residents when they look at dilapidated and blighted houses throughout the city.

It’s one of the reasons the Sheffield Housing Authority requested $500,000 in federal funding.

Tuesday, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced that the housing authority may receive even more than that—being approved for $625,000.

Sheffield Housing Authority Board Chairman Pam Fleming said every cent counts towards the planned revitalization of Sheffield.

“We’re identifying some properties…blight in the community, homes that are not safe and that possibly need to be taken down,” Fleming said.

Fleming said there are plans to renovate homes as well, “and working with the landlords and even the possibility of some new construction in the city of Sheffield, so this will be a huge asset to the citywide plan that Mayor Stanley’s putting together.”

Fleming explained that the revitalization helps to solve safety issues surrounding some of the blighted properties.

“When you’ve got a piece of property like this, it’s dangerous if you’ve got children playing around, Fleming said. “You’ve got drugs brought into the neighborhood when you have properties like this and it’s not safe for the neighborhood. By taking properties down or renovating them, it makes the whole neighborhood look better.”

Fleming added that some lots are already vacant. She said the housing authority will decide if those can be either sold or used to develop new homes.

Congressman Aderholt’s office said the funding still needs to be approved in the Senate and signed by the President. Fleming said the housing authority should know for sure in October.