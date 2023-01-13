LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lauderdale County man was arrested following a reported dispute with his father where he was armed with a knife, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The LCSO says officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Thursday at about 8:20 p.m in the 3000 block of County Road 5. Officers were told the dispute involved a father and a son, and that the son was armed with a knife.

When the first officer arrived on scene, authorities say he encountered the son, 41-year-old Matthew Oneal Goode, in the yard and immediately detained him.

When deputies entered the home, they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an apparent knife wound to his neck. Authorities say he was already dead.

Investigators began collecting evidence at the scene and took a knife from Matthew Goode.

Matthew Goode was charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond is set at $153,697.