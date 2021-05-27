Family members recovering after machete attack in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It was a horrifying event for a Lauderdale County family Wednesday morning. Kyle Seeley was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking his brother and three children with a machete.



After leading deputies on a brief chase, he was apprehended and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Kyle Seeley (Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)





Lead investigator Matt Horton spoke with Seeley’s parents who were also in the home at the time of the attack. According to Horton, they said that everybody’s recovering and the children are doing well. Horton added it’s a horrible situation and they’re dealing with it the best they can.



Horton told News 19 that one child, taken to North Alabama Medical Center, has been treated and released. The other two children, flown to UAB Hospital, received treatment, and are still there recovering but are expected to be released soon. Seeley’s brother, also flown to UAB, had to undergo surgery and is at the hospital recovering.



Sheriff Rick Singleton said it’s currently not known why Seeley carried out the attack but his mental health was brought into question.



“In today’s society with everything going on, it’s always a concern for ours whether it’s drug-induced, whether it’s mental health, we always try to treat each situation as its own and do the best we can to handle it,” Horton said.



Investigators said this was Seeley’s first violent offense but not his first run-in with the law. He had already pleaded guilty in a separate case and was awaiting sentencing when the machete attack happened.

Seeley has no bond set due to pending criminal charges from previous arrests.