FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program paves way to future careers in The Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Thursday morning at Northwest-Shoals Community College, there was a signing ceremony for 18 students selected into the FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program.

The college said the FAME program is a pathway to a challenging and well-paying career as a multi-skilled technician.

Set up on a hybrid schedule, students in the program attend classes two days a week and work at a partnering business three days a week.

FAME instructor Jeff Rogers said this is a great opportunity for students to receive real-world experience that will lead to eventual full-time employment.

“Most of these companies are looking for somebody to come in and be a maintenance mechanic or somebody to do electrical instrumentation and mechanical work,” Rogers said. “They have a really hard time finding that kind of skill set in this area. So, what we do is we try to train them along with the companies to develop that future employee. We tell the students at the day they start is basically a two-year interview. At the end, most of the companies will interview these students for a permanent job.”

Rogers said in the past, the program has had 100 percent placement for the students at their respective businesses.

With Northwest-Shoals Community College offering half tuition for the fall semester, Grants Development & Strategic Partnerships Executive Director Leslie Tomlinson said this is the perfect time to pursue an education and career.

“Given the challenges of the last 18 months with the pandemic, we are always looking for more students to enter our career technical education and academic programs so that we can feed them into our workforce,” Tomlinson said.

Through the FAME program, the college is helping to meet the current employment needs of local businesses and industries.

For anyone wanting to register for the fall semester, you can do so through the first day of classes on August 19.

To apply, click here.