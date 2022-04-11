FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Kennedy-Douglass Center For The Arts in Florence has debuted a new exhibit called “The Artistic Renderings of Youth.” It features over 300 pieces of art from middle and high school students in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the exhibit. Students from 19 different schools and institutions are represented in the gallery. Jason Behel is an art teacher at Muscle Shoals High School and co-organizer of the exhibit.

He told News 19 that this event gives their students invaluable experience.

“It’s a big deal for the kids,” Behel said. “Their faces light up when they see their work hanging in a gallery and they know that other people are coming in to look at it.”

Each piece of art was judged by four professional artists before being selected for the gallery. Three artists received scholarships to the University of North Alabama for their work.

Many featured pieces of art are also on sale and all profits go directly to the creator.

“It gives the kids a good experience if they’re going to take art in college as far as what a judging process looks like,” Behel said.

The Kennedy-Douglass Center For The Arts is located at 217 E. Tuscaloosa Street in Florence and is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They are also open on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The exhibit will be available for viewing through May 9.