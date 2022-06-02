MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WEHT) – The state of Alabama gave a $5,000 dollar reward to a person who helped police find Casey White and Vicky White. However, the person who received the reward is not the Evansville car wash manager who spotted Casey White’s abandoned truck.

Eyewitness News reached out to James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash. Stinson said he was not the one who received the reward that was announced by Governor Kay Ivey.

Stinson reported the White’s abandonment of a truck at the car wash to law enforcement. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of Casey White as he left the vehicle behind.

Ivey directed the state finance department to give out the reward. The person receiving the reward wanted to remain anonymous according to the governor.

Ivey said the information was good from this citizen and Ivey praised the hard work of law enforcement in Alabama and Indiana.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29. White told colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

The manhunt for the Whites ended in Evansville after a police chase on May 9. Vicky White suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that led to her death. Casey White was taken into custody by law enforcement and taken back to Alabama.