Entries open for Shoals Idea Audition, pitches set for early November

From left: UNA Associate Dean of Business Jana Beaver, 2019 Shoals Idea Audition winner Lillian Glanton, Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland, and Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin.

FLORENCE, Ala. – Those with an idea to improve or launch a business in the Shoals have a chance to present and possibly win some money to make it happen.

The Shoals Idea Audition is back for the seventh year, and entries are being accepted until Oct. 30.

The competition is designed to help build new businesses in the community, give entrepreneurs a chance to polish their presentations, and help introduce them to community leaders who may be helpful in making their dreams a reality.

The top-scoring idea will be awarded $5,000, with second place receiving $2,500, and third place receiving $1,000.

Initial pitches will take place Nov. 9 via Zoom, with finalists gathering at a location to be determined to pitch to the panelists live.

Final pitches will be streamed live on Facebook.

For more information and to register, visit the Shoals Idea Audition website.