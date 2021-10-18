Enrollment up at Northwest-Shoals Community College for Fall 2021

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — Big things are happening at Northwest-Shoals Community College.

In October, the college announced that enrollment was up for the Fall 2021 semester. Interim President Chris Cox said just more than 3,400 students are currently enrolled, which is a more than two-percent increase than the Fall 2020 semester.

“We think with the pandemic and everything else, that is fantastic,” Cox said. “We’re glad to have our numbers up and to continue to see enrollment grow; it seems like we’re adding students every day and that’s fantastic.”

Cox said he believes there are several factors that have helped more students make the decision to attend Northwest-Shoals.

“Our enrollment has grown a lot in our career technical education program, so that is where we’re seeing some growth, and those students definitely like to come on campus,” Cox explained. He added he’s also seen an increase in students who prefer the virtual approach.

The largest increase is seen in dual enrollment students; their numbers are up 20 percent.

“We’re preparing students for four-your education or to go right into the workforce and have skills ready to go to work,” Cox said. “I can’t say enough about our faculty, staff, our administrative team, our student services team works hard, but one of our mantras here is everybody’s to recruit students.”

The increase in enrollment has Cox excited for the semesters to come following his September announcement that an up to $30 million capital investment for improvements is planned for both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses.