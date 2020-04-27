Employees express health and safety concerns at Pilgrim’s Pride in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Employees at Pilgrim’s Pride in Russellville are frustrated with how the plant has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An employee who wishes to remain anonymous told WHNT News 19 that on the night of Monday, April 20, employees arrived to work and were told a day shift employee had tested positive for the virus.

They added that management told them they were not exposed; however, they argue that day and night shifts walk past each other closely during shift changes.

Two employees said in the past week they began showing symptoms and went to a Florence Med Plus to be tested. They said some employees are afraid to go to work but can’t afford not to.

The company released a statement that reads, “Team member health and safety is our top priority. We have implemented a wide of range of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our workforce. No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons. If someone is sick or lives with someone who is sick, we send them home.

The U.S. government has identified the food supply as a critical infrastructure industry and has stated we have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules on behalf of the nation. We take this responsibility seriously and are doing our best to safely provide food to the country during a challenging time.”

The employees said there are preventative measures in place now—but added that the company should have been more proactive in implementing them.

Those measures include:

Temperature testing all team members prior to entering facilities;

Providing extra personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective masks, which are required to be worn at all times;

Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers in key areas;

Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day;

Hiring dedicated staff whose only job is to continuously clean facilities, including common areas beyond the production floor;

Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits;

Requiring sick team members to stay home from work;

Waiving short-term disability waiting periods;

Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan;

Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost;

Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work; and

Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors.