FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – EMA directors in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties are asking people to think ahead and prepare for severe rainstorms and potential flooding later this week.

Colbert County EMA and 911 Director Michael Smith told News 19 that flash floods are predictable in some areas, including Cave Street and Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals. However, some floods can hit unexpectedly.

“Just be aware that we do anticipate heavy rainfall, and that in turn could cause flash flooding in not only the prone areas, but also in other areas as well,” Smith said.

Smith later said that there are many factors that could cause flooding in uncommon areas.

“Maybe the storms don’t get as severe, but they begin training in the same areas and dumping a lot of water in the same areas,” Smith said. “So very quickly we run into a flooding situation that we might not really anticipate.”

Florence-Lauderdale County EMA and 911 Director George Grabryan told News 19 that events outside of the county could cause flooding as well.

“We’ve seen flooding in this county when we’ve had very little rain here, but we’ve had a lot of rain on the watershed to the north up in Tennessee,” Grabryan said.

Grabryan said that people could find shelter somewhere else if their community is prone to flooding. People who stay in their homes should stock up on things like food and batteries in case they become stuck in their homes as well.

Grabryan also said that drivers should never attempt to go through flooded streets.

“Just remember it takes a very little amount of water to float a car, it takes a very little bit of water to sweep you off your feet, and it takes a very little bit of water to propel you downstream to an area that responders may not be able to get to you very easily.”