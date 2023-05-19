FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Writers Guild is holding a membership drive on May 20 that will feature a special guest.

Edie Hand will join the group for the event and read some of her recently published book “Edie Hand’s Women of True Grit.”

Hand is an alumnus of the University of North Alabama and has authored over 25 books

The event will be held at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending can find out more information here.