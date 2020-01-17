Earthquake recorded in NW Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Thursday night along the Tennessee River in northwestern Colbert County.

The USGS recorded a 2.3 magnitude quake around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Ford City area, close to McKiernan Creek and River Road. It was a little more than 7 miles below the surface.

Data shows the earthquake was the first recorded in Alabama for 2020. The previous one was a 2.0 quake in Winfield on Dec. 15. The last earthquake registered in northwest Alabama before Thursday’s was a 1.7 magnitude quake near Underwood-Petersville on Dec. 6.