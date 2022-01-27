MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Dura Automotive unveiled a brand-new manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals on Thursday with the goal of hiring almost 300 full-time workers.

The new facility will be used to produce electric vehicle battery enclosures to the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bibb County. The building is approximately 200,000 square feet and will employ 270 full-time workers during peak production with an estimated investment of $75 million.

Governor Kay Ivey attended the grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

“It has been 25 years since Mercedes-Benz helped launch our automotive industry, and in that time, Alabama has grown to become a national leader in vehicle exports,” Ivey said. “I’m incredibly excited to welcome Dura Automotive Systems to Alabama’s booming automotive industry, and I look forward to seeing this company continue to grow in our great state.”

The facility is Dura’s first lightweight structures investment in North America. In addition to employees, the company will also utilize advanced robotics to create its products, including:

Over 60 robots, trained and conducted by technical experts

More than 500 light curtains, lasers, and proximity switches to ensure safety for personnel

LED lighting throughout the building, which is controlled by motion activation to minimize energy consumption

Reverse osmosis water treatment systems to reduce consumption and protect the clean water supply

“I am thrilled with the teamwork employed to build this impressive new facility and even more excited about the career opportunities it creates,” said Paul Underwood, Dura’s Muscle Shoals Plant Manager. “This was a truly collaborative effort with local and global technology experts working hand-in-hand to bring to life an amazing site that will be the foundation for additional job creation in our community.”

The new facility is slowly becoming operation. Mercedes is also preparing to build two luxury electric vehicle sport utilities at its Tuscaloosa facility. For more information on Dura Automotive, click here.