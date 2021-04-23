DURA Automotive to begin hiring in May for Muscle Shoals plant

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The press and local government officials were able to tour the inside of the DUURA Automotive plant in Muscle Shoals Friday morning.

The company broke ground on the plant in August, leasing an existing building in the Muscle Shoals Research Airpark.

Nearly 300 jobs are expected as the plant begins its hiring process in May. The Michigan-based company will produce EV battery trays for electric vehicles.

“This is basically nine months of hard work and I think everybody knows how hard the last 12 months have been for everybody in general but imagine building a facility during the COVID pandemic and what’s gone on,” Carl Beckwith, DURA Automotive CEO said. “It means just a lot for us to be here with the community; we appreciate the support we’ve received locally and appreciate everything the team has done to make this successful.”

Officials did not give a date on when the plant will open but the hiring process is expected to continue over the next year. To apply, click here.