TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — For people in Tuscumbia, alcohol is now allowed to be drunk on the weekends while walking downtown in the city’s new entertainment district.

In an effort to bring more people to the downtown area, the new ordinance has made it legal to carry alcoholic beverages within the boundaries of the entertainment district, a first-ever for the city!

Similar districts that allow for to-go alcohol exist in Huntsville and Madison, with Tuscumbia being the newest to implement this addition.

The new ordinance does come with rules.

The drink must be purchased from a business and in a designated cup with a business logo on it.

With the cup, people can drink freely while walking downtown, but only within the new district. There are certain times attached to when this will be allowed as well, which is on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents will not be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages from home.

With the arrival of the entertainment district, people will now be allowed to host large-scale events during specific dates and times. Those events will likely include music and alcohol.

Tuscumbia city officials are hoping to welcome more people to its historic downtown area, and it has some residents like Russell Hester excited.

“I think it’s a great idea it’ll bring more people in and that’s kinda what we want around here it would be nice to be able to take a stroll down the street cup in hand and just have a good time,” Hester said.

As for local businesses, Emily Mason, the general manager at Superhero Chefs in downtown Tuscumbia says the move will make way for the possibility of new opportunities for the city.

I definitely think it’s gonna bring business to the area it’s gonna open a lot of opportunities for different types of events and different style things going on I think it’ll bring more people just to kind of get out and see downtown Tuscumbia,” Mason told News 19.

With the possibility of bringing more people to the city, Mason added the entertainment district is significant and could generate more revenue.

“I think that’s really important for the city so that we can get more funding into being able to restore the history and all the great buildings and the park that we have to offer,” Mason said.

Saturday was the first official day of the new ordinance and city leaders are looking to bring more people to the area with this new entertainment district. They’re also hoping the move will boost Tuscumbia businesses as well.