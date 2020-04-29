Downtown Tuscumbia boutique prepares to “cautiously” reopen Tuesday

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Shoppes at Coldwater boutique in Tuscumbia closed the inside of its store to customers nearly two weeks before Governor Kay Ivey announced her stay-at-home order.

Owner Ashley Morrow said it was a decision made with her staff and customers’ health and safety in mind.

With the current order expiring on Friday, the Shoppe is making a few adjustments. Morrow said customers won’t be able to enter the store freely, however, they can still take advantage of curbside pick-up and delivery—but not only that.

“We were already looking at a model where we initially open up only using private appointment—no more than two people per appointment,” said Morrow.

She said her doors being closed for a month hasn’t done much damage to sales. “Our customers who normally would come in here and shop with us have learned to shop with us online and we changed our digital strategy up a little bit,” said Morrow.

But there is some cleaning to do. “We have been working out of boxes because we’ve not been hanging things up so now we’ve got to hang stuff up and get it re-merchandised, we’re deep cleaning, we’re actually painting a wall, building some shelves,” said Morrow.

The store won’t be ready by Friday but customers can go ahead and start making appointments.

Morrow said her reopening is scheduled for Tuesday but you don’t have to wait until then to shop her website.