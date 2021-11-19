Don’t miss these holiday events coming up in Colbert County

Red Christmas tree and fireplace decoration, Merry Christmas and Happy New year, red and white Christmas decor design, Christmas background

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County is ringing in the holiday season with a month full of festivities across the area.

See the full list of events:

November 20: Christmas in the Country at LaGrange College Site Park in Leighton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come enjoy pioneer log cabins decorated from the inside out for self-guided tours, a bake sale, arts and crafts vendors, hay rides, and Santa visits

For more on what’s happening in Colbert County this holiday season, visit colbertcountytourism.org.