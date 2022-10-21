FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence has officially opened The Club On Cypress, a new professional-level disc golf course.

Disc golf is a sport similar to traditional golf, except the goal is to throw discs into baskets. The sport was brought to the area in the 1970’s and has grown significantly more popular in the last decade.

One disc golfer, Destin Moore, told News 19 that the sport has grown much faster than he expected.

“It seemed like every week it was growing more and more,” Moore said.

Hunter Vickery, another disc golfer, said he thinks the new course will help their sport continue to grow.

“It’s kind of become overwhelming the last four or five years since I started playing,” Vickery said. “I found that after basketball in high school, I needed something to keep that competitive edge, and it grew tremendously in the last three or four years.”

The course is just over 11,000 feet long. It was created by Master Designer Lavone Wolfe.

Wolfe was a student at the University of North Alabama in the 1970’s, and he was one of the first people to introduce the sport to north Alabama. He was inducted into the Disc Golf Hall Of Fame in 1994.

“The main thing I was excited about is to be able to come back and do this type of course in the city where we started disc golf, in this part of the world,” Wolfe said.

The first disc golf tournament at The Club On Cypress will be held on October 30. You can sign up on the Singing River Disc Golf Club’s website here.