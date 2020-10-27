Dick Cooper’s photo exhibit at Alabama Music Hall of Fame dives into Shoals music history

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Through the end of the year, patrons visiting the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will have the opportunity to dive into even more music history.

The photography of Dick Cooper is currently on display in the museum lobby. The exhibit features rare and candid photographs of many artists who recorded in the Shoals.

Throughout his career as a journalist, Cooper photographed legends like Etta James, Jerry Wexler, Bob Dylan and more.

“A lot of times, these things that happened are just stories that you’re hear,” Alabama Music Hall of Fame Curator John Moseley said. “It’s just secondhand or thirdhand, very rarely primary sources of documentation for these historical events in this area.”

Moseley said along with seeing the photographs, patrons can also hear the context that goes along with them. Each photo has a QR code that links to a video with Cooper’s commentary.

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.