Descendants of former Forks of Cypress slave, Ferdinand Jackson, host presentation

FLORENCE, Ala. —The Florence Indian Mound Museum is hosting a history presentation Saturday morning.

Frederick Murphy and Karen Baynham Curry are descendants of former slave Ferdinand Jackson. The two will be presenting on the history of the Jackson family from the Forks of Cypress plantation.

Murphy and Curry will explore the connection between the enslaved Jackson family at the Forks of Cypress as well as those enslaved at the Cabin Row Plantation in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

“We have to honor our ancestors,” Murphy said. “If they weren’t here then we wouldn’t be here and to be able to have that collectiveness and that comprehensive understanding of how broad our histories are, even being in two different states, is very important because there’s still an opportunity for us to be able to honor our ancestors, even from afar, by at least knowing where they’re from, knowing what possibly some of their habits were, where they were enslaved, as well as possibly meeting some new individuals in the community that we may actually be connected to.”

The presentation will begin in the Indian Mound Museum auditorium at 10 a.m. face coverings are suggested, and seats will be spaced three feet apart.

The museum is located at 1028 S. Court St. in Florence. Call (256) 760-6427 for more information.