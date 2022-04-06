LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying two people accused of stealing from a church van.

Sheriff’s office officials said the pair are wanted for questioning after a catalytic converter was stolen from a church van in the Central community on Highway 20.

Photo from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the person closest to the camera has a tattoo on their left forearm.

The theft occurred Tuesday night, according to security camera footage.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757 or Investigator Brandon Graves at 256-760-5762.