Demolition begins on Cherry Hill Homes in first phase of rebranding

FLORENCE, Ala. — The demolition of an income-based housing site began Monday morning in Florence.

Cherry Hill Homes located just off Florence Boulevard was built in 1952. Being the first public housing in the city of Florence, the Housing Authority said it was time for a change.

The demolition is part of the first phase of the site’s rebranding as Sweetwater Ridge. Florence Housing Authority Executive Director Rhonda Richardson said this phase should take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Richardson said. “These were built in 1952; they’ve served their purpose and it’s going to be great to have the new units here. It’s going to be awesome for the families that live here.”

The construction is made possible thanks to HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.

