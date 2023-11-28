SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury in connection to a September homicide.

Dedrick Deshann Pride, 40, was indicted for murder during the November grand jury term, according to court documents.

On the morning of September 26, authorities say they found a white male, later identified as 64-year-old Thomas James Hairrell, while responding to a call about an unconscious person at a duplex on West Montgomery Avenue.

Hairell was found lying beside the front door with gunshot wounds. The death was deemed a homicide by the Colbert County Coroner.

Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry told News 19 investigators had developed Pride as a suspect following the murder of Hairrell.

Pride was located in Huntsville on September 29 by the Huntsville Police Department. He was taken back to Sheffield for questioning and booked into the Colbert County Jail, where is being held without bond.

Court records show that Pride has an arraignment hearing set for January 23, 2024.