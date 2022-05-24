CENTER STAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) has confirmed a death investigation in Center Star, about 20 minutes east of downtown Florence.

Sergeant Cliff Billingsley with FPD confirms the death investigation is in relation to a missing person case.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he has a few deputies on the scene to assist the officers and investigators, who he confirmed were conducting a search warrant since the community is outside of the city limits.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available throughout the investigation.