TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A train and an 18-wheeler have crashed in Tuscumbia causing one fatality, the Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed.

The crash occurred Tuesday on Highway 72 near Golden Road in Tuscumbia.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Logan told News 19 that a train and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash.

At least one person is confirmed to be dead as a result of the crash.

