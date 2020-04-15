Custom auto shops band together to make face shields for healthcare workers

FLORENCE, Ala. – We’ve seen a shortage of face shields for health care workers fighting COVID-19, and help is coming from an unlikely source.

A network of custom auto professionals across the country are banding together to manufacture personal protective equipment face shields.

“We realized that there was not only a severe shortage of PPE in the medical industry but there was a severe shortage of the supplies to do it,” said William Coats.

William Coats works at Audio X in Florence and felt led to help when the shortage of PPE started impacting his mom.

“She’s a home health caretaker so it kind of really hit home to me to find out that she was losing clients because she can’t go to their house because they are worried about her getting sick,” said Coats.

Coats says anyone with a laser cutter or CNC machine and has put them to use by stamping out face shields. But the hardest part of making the shields is getting the raw materials including the plastic.

“I Google as many plastic suppliers in every single state that I can possibly find. And I spend hours on top of hours just calling and asking every single one if they possibly have some,” said Coats.

He says the group is filling immediate needs by finding materials, assembling shields, and donating to front line workers, all while waiting for larger companies to step in and ship much needed PPE.

“I myself have supplied all of OBGYN in Florence. I’ve supplied all their nurses with face shields. I’ve probably supplied 20 or 30 through the shoals area of nurses and I have quite a bit more coming in,” said Coats.

The group will continue to manufacture and donate face shields as long as they can get materials or until those on the frontline don’t need them anymore.

If you would like to help the group or are in need of face shields, email WHNT News 19s Madison Neal at madison.neal@whnt.com or our News Department at news.department@whnt.com with the subject “Auto face shield donations” and our reporter can connect you.

Coats has started a GoFundMe page to meet North Alabama’s PPE needs.

His friends Jeremy Katz and Evan Collins from JK Automotive Designs started the effort in Massachusetts. More information about their efforts can be found on their fundraising page.