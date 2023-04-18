FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) culinary arts department will be hosting two community events in April.

First on April 20, students will be debuting original beer flavors at the 2023 UNA Brew Challenge.

The event will be held at Wildwood Tavern in Downtown Florence from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Customers will be able to try the different flavors and vote on their favorite.

UNA culinary student Sam Methvin told News 19 that they have also worked with graphic arts students to build a brand around their new flavors as well.

“On the marketing side of it, it has really been eye-opening as to how much work has to into doing all of this just for a singular product,” Methvin said.

The second event, the UNAfied Dinner, will be held on April 27 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.

Students have worked with professional chefs to develop a five-course menu. Attendants will experience a fine dining environment as well as a musical performance by Grammy award-winning artist Yates McKendree.

Methvin later said that this event has given them a lot of skills that will be applied to their future careers.

“To be able to see this and go through the creation of the menu, and how to price the menu and do cost cards and go through that entire process has really helped me understand what it will take to run my own business,” Methvin said.

Proceeds from the event will be added to the Jeffrey Charles Eubanks Endowment Fund, which will be used to help future culinary students as well.