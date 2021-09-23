Crews respond to fatal house fire in Colbert County Shoals by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Sep 23, 2021 / 12:11 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 23, 2021 / 12:12 PM CDT COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A home on Mt. Pleasant Road caught fire Thursday. Colbert County EMA director Michael David Smith confirmed there were possibly multiple fatalities. Family members told News 19 three people died in the fire. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction