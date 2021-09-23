Crews respond to fatal house fire in Colbert County

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A home on Mt. Pleasant Road caught fire Thursday.

Colbert County EMA director Michael David Smith confirmed there were possibly multiple fatalities.

Family members told News 19 three people died in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News