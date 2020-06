LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Rumors of riots and violence have been circulating across social media and local law enforcement officials are asking that the public think carefully before clicking the share button.

In the Shoals, both the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department shared similar messages assuring the public that rumors of violent protests are not true. Anyone with concerns should report those to the authorities instead of sharing them on social media. They said the protests that have taken place in Florence have remained peaceful. It’s an example that Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said people have followed since the Civil Rights Movement.