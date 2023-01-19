TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a “terroristic threat.”

Dr. Lee Campbell was placed on leave on January 13, according to a letter from the school board. Brett Waldrep, the school’s chief administrative officer/athletic director, was named as interim head of the school while an investigation takes place.

On January 11, the Muscle Shoals Police Department got a call about a student at the private school making statements to other students that, under Alabama law, could be considered a “terrorist threat.”

School officials nor authorities have elaborated on the details of the threat at the time this article was published.

The unidentified 14-year-old male accused of making the threat was taken into custody by the Colbert County Juvenile Probation Office.

How Dr. Campbell handled the situation, however, was called into question, which is what led to his being placed on leave.

Covenant Christian School asked for prayers from the community as “we attempt to take the next steps to follow the Lord’s guidance for the future of the school.”