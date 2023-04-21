COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County judge has ordered that Brian Lansing Martin, who is charged with killing a Sheffield police officer and another man, be committed to the Department of Mental Health for 90 days for further observation and mental evaluation.

On Thursday, an evidentiary hearing was held to look over the results of Martin’s prior mental evaluation and his competency to stand trial.

Following the hearing, the judge ordered Martin be committed to the Department of Mental Health for 90 days for further observation to “determine his competency to stand trial and also his competency at the time of the offenses.”

Martin was indicted for four counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of William Mealback and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner in October 2021. Lt. Max Dotson was also injured in the incident. He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and abuse of a corpse.

Judge Jacqueline Hatcher ordered the evaluation of Martin in November 2022, to be carried out by a state-retained psychologist or psychiatrist, in an order that laid out the goals and procedures of the exam.

Hatcher ordered the evaluation in response to a request from the prosecution in the case. In his request, District Attorney Bryce Graham said the prosecution was asking for the evaluation because Martin pled not guilty for the reason of mental disease or defect.

Court records show that the competency report from the forensic examiner states she interviewed Martin for over two hours and recommended that Martin not be allowed to proceed with his case until “the issue of his competency is resolved.”

Another hearing is set for May 4 but has been stayed pending the results of the continued evaluation.

The court also ordered the Department of Mental Health to issue a “periodic report” within 60 days for review and notify the court if they need additional time immediately.