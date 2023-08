FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — According to court documents, a Florence man is accused of sexually abusing and attempting to rape a child.

Carlos Che, 55, of Florence was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and attempted first-degree rape, online court records show.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday, August 12 on Tombigbee Street.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on Sunday.