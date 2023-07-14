TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents have revealed new details about a murder at a Tuscumbia packaging plant, stating an argument over jealousy/infidelity may have led to the killing.

The Tuscumbia Police Department’s Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to the business just before 1 p.m. on July 11 for an assault in progress.

When police arrived, Logan said they found 59-year-old Edith Margarita Martinez lying on the ground with “severe head injuries.” Medical personnel on the scene “quickly determined” Martinez was dead, according to police.

A man, later identified as Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, was standing very close to the woman when she was found. Authorities said they determined he was the offender and Cruz was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Logan said officials believe the incident was domestic-related, saying the man and woman work at the plant but in different areas. Logan said police believe the two may have had a years-long relationship prior to the incident.

“They’d obviously been in a long-term relationship, they had different last names, both originally were from Honduras,” the chief said. “but we were told they had been in a many-year relationship and they may even possibly have children together.”

Court documents say Cruz later confessed to officers that he and Martinez were arguing over “jealousy/infidelity” and during the argument, he claims Martinez “swung a metal pipe at him.”

The affidavit says during Cruz’s confession he advised them that in anger, he’d hit Martinez in the arm with a hammer and caused her to “spin.” The hammer then allegedly broke and Cruz said he hit her multiple times in the head with a metal pipe while she was on the ground.

Authorities also reported that they found “blood splatter in several directions.” Several items were found covered in blood, including the hammer and metal pipe which were found in a 50-gallon drum.

“In a cursory search of the area, we discovered several blunt objects like handles, metal pipes that had blood on them also,” Logan said. “So we pretty much determined that was going to be the weapons that were used.”

The court document says there was a makeshift table with drinks on it and a metal chair, indicating Cruz and Martinez may have been having lunch when the argument broke out.

Cruz was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 19.